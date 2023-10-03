ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, October 3, 2023.
- Car crashes into front porch of Bay St. home
- Missing 9-year-old girl found alive, suspect in custody
- PAB interim leader says the agency will overcome.
- Rochester General, Unity hospitals introduce new ‘Moxi’ robots
- Happy Hour for the Homeless returns to Rochester region
Weather forecast: October heat before the weekend chill
After sliding up into the low 80s Monday, we’ll have to get ready to rinse and repeat today as by the afternoon most should be nearing the mid-80s! Sunny skies will dominate once again, with the occasional breeze picking up as high pressure continues to settle in.