ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date with the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
- Driver charged with DWI after hit-and-run crash on S. Clinton Avenue
- Ontario man accused of raping two separate children
- Macedon Police Chief Fabian Rivera charged with DWI after crash
- Court rules PAB may not discipline RPD officers after appeal
- Rochester-area veterinarians plan to open nonprofit emergency hospital by January
Weather forecast: Rain and wind in Rochester
Tuesday starts off dry but cloudy across Western New York. By midday we’ll see the leading edge of precipitation as a large storm system begin to make its way into the region. In the Finger Lakes and through the southern hills of Syracuse some brief mixing is possible before quickly changing over to rain. Rain continues until around 9pm and will be heavy at times before switching over to scattered showers that should last through at least Wednesday morning.