ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, August 4, 2023.

We’ll ride into Friday very similar to Thursday. Any early rain moves out around mid-morning and then we watch as instability rises into the afternoon. We’ll mainly be watching areas towards the Finger Lakes and Central New York since there the passing of the front will line up with the hottest/most unstable part of the day. Again, hail and some strong winds will be the main concern for anything strong or low-end severe.