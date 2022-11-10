ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, November 10, 2022.
- Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy seen driving away from area of fatal East Rochester crash
- Man shot overnight in area of Myrtle Street and Laurel Street
- Brockport bus driver charged with transporting children while intoxicated
- Zeldin concedes, congratulates Hochul on NY governor win
- Rochester man arrested for arson, burglary after series of fires in city
Weather forecast: Savor today’s heat because it is gone this weekend
Our Thursday is going to be a stunner with sunshine and highs back toward 70 degrees. Abundant tropical moisture ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole will overspread WNY into early Friday, giving way to what appears to be a significant deluge of rain starting around lunchtime.