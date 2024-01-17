ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

Today starts as a cold morning for everyone and a snowy morning for some as lake effect will be developing east of Lake Erie. Heavy lake effect is falling near Buffalo and extending inland.

Higher amounts closer to the lake. This band will at times extend into Livingston and Monroe Counties, but it shouldn’t produce more than a few tenths of an inch. If the wind aligns just right, there could be some spots west of 390 that catch an inch or two through Wednesday night.