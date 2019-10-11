Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, October 11, 2019

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Good morning! Here are all your local headlines in the Sunrise Smart Start on October 11, 2019.

A two-story house caught fire late Thursday evening in the city of Rochester on Fourth Street. A crew with the Rochester Fire Department was able to respond to the scene in just over three minutes after hearing reports. Firefighters said the fire spread to the upper floor.

Members of the Rochester Police Department said the house was the scene of a major crime a few months ago. RFD fire investigators are conducting an investigation as to what caused the fire.

Two former Brighton gymnasts have filed a lawsuit against the Town of Brighton and the Brighton Central School District under the New York Child Victims Act.

The lawsuit alleges that a former Council Rock Elementary School Teacher and Brighton Recreation Department of Gymnastics Coach and Director sexually abused them on hundreds of separate occasions in the early 70s.

Two days after the chief financial officer of the Rochester City School District resigned city council members grilled school officials Thursday about the financial crisis.

The city kicks in $120 million of the district’s $900 million dollar budget.

City Council member spent the evening questioning officials from the school district and board of education. They are trying to make sense of the district’s current financial crisis.

Thursday was the beginning of the trail for the man accused of robbery and murder in 2003.

Richard Wilbern was arrested in 2016, 13 years after the robbery-homicide took place at the Xerox facility in Webster.

In opening statements, both sides said this case is about identification and reliability of DNA evidence.

We’ve got a seasonal start today as temperatures are beginning in the lower 40s with a few areas away from Lake Ontario in the upper 30s. Expect yet another day of ample sun and highs climbing into the middle and even upper 60s for some areas around Western New York. We’re still enjoying high pressure over northern New England that is nosing southward across the state. The last time we saw rain was Monday and that will change heading into the weekend.