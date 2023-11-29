ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, November 29, 2023.
- Crews battle fire at former Pulaski Library on Hudson Ave.
- Jury selection continues in the trial of 1984 murder suspect
- ‘This is a dire situation’: Town of Bethany addresses water shortage
- Flu cases on the rise in Monroe County, slower than 2022
- Crews work to assemble the Genesee Keg Tree ahead of lighting
Weather forecast: Cold air holds on as snow fades Wednesday
Snow has built up to a few inches locally as bursts of lake effect meandered through Monroe County Tuesday night. The cold air today will persist and keep snow around through early Thursday.