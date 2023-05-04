ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, May 4, 2023.
- RPD: Father pleads not guilty for assault after getting hit by truck, dropping baby
- Two drivers arrested following police chase, woman shot, child in vehicle
- ‘My world is lit up:’ Officer Denny Wright awarded for service years after attack
- Hyundai car theft victim pays a hefty price as she awaits vehicle access
- RG&E announces more pop-up events to address customer questions
Weather forecast: Morning drizzle with a slow fade this afternoon
We fully expect clouds to hold on through the day, but mid 50s should feel nice considering the stretch we just endured. Showers amount to less than a tenth of an inch here and the low will be centered over the Atlantic Ocean by Friday. Lingering clouds early should fade late and highs get into the upper 50s.