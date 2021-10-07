Sunrise Smart Start: October 7, 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

According to Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriot Sullivan, officers were called to the Family Dollar on West Main Street in the city around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Two officers arriving on the scene “walked into a robbery in progress,” and exchanged fire with the suspect.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said no officers, customers, or employees were hurt.

Herriot-Sullivan, who announced her impending retirement earlier that day, said footage from inside the store would provide more clarity in time.

“They’ve got all that video,” she said. “They’ve got body worn video. All that has to be reviewed.”

The Rochester Police Department is expected to provide a further update Wednesday afternoon.

Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan announced Wednesday she will be resigning as Rochester Police Chief.

Deputy Chief of Operations David M. Smith will take over as her successor starting Oct. 13, 2021.

Smith was part of Herriott-Sullivan’s command staff. He has been a member of the Rochester Police Department since 1992. As new Interim Chief, Smith will be expected to serve in the role until the full-fledged position is filled.

According to Smith, he wants to facilitate the progress left behind by Herriot-Sullivan and return the department to its status as one the rest of the nation looked up to.

“What will we see now? You’re not going to see any significant changes, we will continue forward with what the department has set out for itself,” Smith said.

In her official resignation letter as Interim Chief, Herriott-Sullivan thanked the Rochester Police Department and spoke of success when addressing the future of the agency.

“I accepted the position of Interim Chief to make real, systemic change on the force, and I can say confidently that we’ve come a long way this past year,” Herriott-Sullivan said.

According to the RPD, Officer Steven Kovacic was arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Kovacic was charged with Driving While Intoxicated; Driving to the left of pavement markings; and Stopping, standing, or parking outside of business or residence districts.

The RPD said he was placed on administrative duty pending the results of an investigation.

Upon their arrival to the 100 Block of Thomas Street on Thursday around 4 a.m., RPD officers located a male victim who had been shot at least once in the upper body. His injuries are considered life threatening.

According to RPD, an investigation on the circumstances leading up to the incident is ongoing.

The tendering of the mayor’s resignation was included as part of the terms of a plea deal she accepted Monday in court. The guilty plea reduced her felony campaign finance charges to election law violations, meaning she could keep her law license.

Dear President Scott and Vice President Lightfoot:

It has been my pleasure serving the City of Rochester. First as the Northeast’s representative on City Council, then as President of Council and now as Mayor. Together, we’ve built safer more vibrant neighborhoods, more jobs and better educational opportunities for our citizens. We ROC(ed) the Riverway, protected our city throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, provided over 9,000 residents with new, affordable homes and our Downtown is finally coming back. We have truly transformed every corner of Rochester...

Troopers say he about 6’0″ tall, 150 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. They add:

Roy was last seen at the TOPS Plaza in Clifton Springs on September 30, 2021, wearing a blue t-shirt, a blue Puma zip up hoodie, black jeans, and grey sneakers.

A mix of clouds and sunshine will overlook Rochester throughout Friday with 70 degree temperatures. Saturday and Sunday are set to carry the unusual heat trend into next week.

The Weekend:

You can expect a light shower of rain in the morning hours of Saturday morning. The rest of the weekend however will be reminiscing of summer weather, with a dry and hot forecast that will edge high 70s and continue on to next week.