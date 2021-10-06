Sunrise Smart Start: October 6, 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren will resign after accepting the terms of a plea deal Monday in court. Her resignation will be effective December 1. The mayor’s trial was scheduled to begin Monday for charges over alleged campaign finance violations that date back to her 2017 re-election campaign.

One of the attorneys in the courtroom told News 8 Monday morning that negotiations on the table would reduce the mayor’s felony charges to misdemeanor charges, which means the mayor’s law license would not be impacted. The deal, however, would require Warren to resign.

Terms of the plea will also resolve another set of criminal charges the mayor is currently facing. Warren and her estranged husband, Timothy Granison, were each handed three different charges after a pistol and rifle were found in their home where their daughter was left alone in May.

Warren’s attorney, Joe Damelio, says there was no missing money in this case, just a mistake as to where money was reported to be deposited.

“There was no scheme here, there was no fraud here, no one is missing any money,” Damelio said. “There was no scheme here, there was no fraud here.

UR Thompson Hospital only lost about 3 percent of its staff when the mandate took effect. That amounts to only 52 vacancies in a staff of more than 1,700, but those vacancies aren’t getting filled quickly.

“We have had since then to decrease the number of surgeries and number of operating rooms we went from six to three,” UR Medicine Thompson Hospital President Michael Stapleton said.

UR Thompson Hospital also had to close off its cafeteria to visitors and staff to focus food services to patients. President Stapleton told us in total they have over 288 job openings to fill which are attracting zero applicants in some departments.

Misfit Doughnuts and Treats, a popular bakery specializing in vegan options in Rochester’s South Wedge neighborhood, is closing for good. Former employees claim the closure came when they tried to form a union.

In a release made under the name Misfits United, eight former employees claim the trouble started on September 1, when they presented their letter of intent to unionize.

The business’ Facebook post said Misfit had barely recovered from the fire when COVID hampered the business a few months later, adding that the owner currently owes the Small Business Administration $70,000, and without assistance, the business would’ve already closed.

Misfits United members claim their offer to buy the business was not taken seriously. They also made a number of unverified claims about the business using non vegan ingredients and serving expired food.

New York State Police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash in the Town of Mount Morris.

It happened around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a vehicle traveling south on Sonyea Road made a left turn. A pickup truck behind that turning vehicle was hit from behind by another pickup truck, this one towing a flatbed carrying a car.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. A child in that vehicle was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

According to the East Rochester Police Department, a neighbor saw smoke coming from the back of a home on West Linden Avenue shortly after 8:00 Tuesday morning and called 911. The fire was put out quickly. No one was in the home at the time.

Investigators determined Julio Diaz, 24, pried open a back door of the house and started a fire in the breezeway. They say he knew the victim, and this was not a random crime.

Diaz was charged with Burglary in the Second Degree and Arson in the Third Degree, both felonies. He was arraigned and released under requirement of electronic monitoring.

While the leaves around Rochester neighborhoods are changing hues from green to orange, the month of October doesn’t appear to have settled in yet; at least not weather wise. High to medium 70s are set to carry us into the weekend and look to continue from there on.

The Weekend:

Saturday will break up some of the heat with light showers at the beginning hours of the morning but will then open back up to a dry, cloudy forecast. 70-75 degree temperatures are Sunday’s predicted numbers. The heat might not be going away but for those who are spooked by the thought of winter, this week can prove heavenly.