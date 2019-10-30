Sunrise Smart Start: October 30, 2019

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date with the local headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.

Webster police officials announced an arrest in connection to a homicide on Oakdale Drive earlier this month.

Piero Scala, 39 of Webster, is charged with second degree murder.

Scala is accused of fatally stabbing 56-year-old Cathy O’Brien in her home on Oakdale Drive on October 9.

Webster police chief Joe Rieger says Scala was an acquaintance of the victim and that this was an isolated incident.

The Eastman School of music has postponed a trip to China. The controversy began when China denied visas for three Eastman students from South Korea, due to poor relationship between the two countries.

Eastman originally planned to leave those students behind, but the Dean changed his mind after talking with his colleagues, musicians and the University leadership.

Today, News 8 is airing an hour special with Two Town Halls for the Monroe County District Attorney’s Race.

Current District Attorney Sandra Doorley and her political challenger, Prosecutor Shani Curry Mitchell, came to the News 8 studio to answer pressing questions before a live audience.

That special airs today at 4 p.m.

Enjoy the relative tranquility of today. Although the day will largely be cloudy, much of it will be free of rain. It will, however, be decidedly cloudy with a raw breeze off the big lake and noticeably cooler. We hit 71° in Rochester yesterday. Today’s temperatures will never escape the middle 50s.