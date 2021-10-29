Sunrise Smart Start: October 29, 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, October 29, 2021.

According to Geneva police, DeFazio had “an inappropriate encounter with a child less than seventeen years of age” at the middle school.

According to the Geneva City School District, DeFazio was put on leave Friday, when police told the district about the allegations.

“The charges are merely accusations at this point and Mr. DeFazio, like all citizens, is entitled to a presumption of innocence unless and until proven guilty,” the district said.

New guidance from the New York State Department of Health gives local health departments more autonomy in regards to how COVID-19 protocols are implemented in schools.

The health commissioner said because these decisions impact the entire county, there will need to be some kind of consensus before any final decisions are made.

“This is something that school, families, parents, and districts will all need to weigh in on,” Dr. Mendoza said.

State guidance says if these aforementioned strategies are adopted, certain requirements must be met, inclduing: Ensure the opportunity to participate is available to every school in the county.

The complaint was filed Monday on behalf of a woman who claims Cuomo “intentionally and for no legitimate purpose, forcibly place[d] his hand under [her] blouse shirt” and onto.

She said she did not push the governor away or tell anyone about the incident out of fear of losing her job or even being arrested if she were to slap him.

A criminal summons was issued Thursday evening for Cuomo to appear in Albany City Court on November 17 at 2:30 p.m.

A 39-year-old resident was charged with DWI after crashing into a house overnight near North Goodman Street around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The suspect fled the scene of the crash but was later apprehended by police and arrested.

The house was occupied at the time of the crash but no injuries were reported.

Discussions revolved around whether police should be put back inside schools.

Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small responded suggested mental health programs and projects kids can turn to when the district launches them.

On the other hand, parents and active community members argued that any increase in security guards will not benefit students overall.

“Police in the schools will not lead to that healing so I’m calling on today to say please keep the police out of the schools,” Christopher Widmaier said.

The district would not comment specifically on roles police would play in schools but the district is currently coordinating with RPD.

Friday morning will begin with scattered clouds that will provide coverage and slowly rise temperatures to mid 50s. Rainfall will enter the picture around 8 p.m. and is expected to carry into Saturday.

The weekend will start with a soaking rain but it will be salvageable with some dry time in between showers on Saturday. Halloween day looks to be the driest with some possibility of light rain scatters in the night.