Sunrise Smart Start: October 28, 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Once on scene, officers located male victim who was shot at least one time in the upper body.

Officials say the victim was taken to a local hospital for what appears to be a non-life threatening injury.

Police say at this time they are not releasing the victim’s name or age.

Young said her daughter first called her to tell her about the attack; Jones then saw video of it in a meeting with school officials.

“A girl approached her, she walked off, they immediately attacked her,” Jones said. “They had all-black with black face masks, so you couldn’t really see their face.”

Normally kids can socialize before class, but now they will be required to go directly to class after arriving at school.

“Our schools are impacted directly and indirectly, and it is incumbent on us to ensure mechanisms are in place to provide a safe learning space for all,” that statement read in-part.

Organizers of ROC Holiday Village held a press conference Wednesday morning to announce plans for this year’s event, which kicks off on December 3 at 4 p.m. and runs through December 19.

Free ice skating and skate rentals, pop-up restaurants, a shopping village, private cozy igloos, ice events, free live music, holiday concerts, holiday celebrations and more will all be available this holiday season.

This year will include an expanded village footprint to better accommodate the guests, with more wood flooring to be installed, as well as triple the amount of outdoor heaters.

Free holiday concerts for the public will be available to attend during select festival hours.

Officials say several meeting attendees refused to comply with the New York state masking mandate, and were repeatedly asked to comply.

That’s when BOE President Brian O’Connor and Superintendent Dr. Casey Kosiorek suspended the meeting and the auditorium was cleared.

As a result, three individuals were arrested for refusing to leave school property.

The testing kits are a game changer for schools, allowing students to get tested within minutes, without having to leave school.

“Sometimes trying to get ahold of parents and having them come pick up their kids and get them tested is much more involved than my swabbing a student and then I can rule out COVID and then they can stay in school,” said Louise Moore, a registered nurse at School 17.

Tests involve a quick Nasal swab that older students are able to do themselves. The swab is then put into a solution. Then some of the solution is put in a cassette, which is then put in a testing machine.

Currently testing is only available for students K-12. The hope is to provide the testing to staff in the future as well. PCR rapid testing is also available at the Fleet Center on Paul Road for K-12 students.

Apart from a few cloudy moments, Thursday will be the bright spot of the four days ahead. Despite starting off the day in the low 30s, by mid afternoon temperatures should reach high 50s with the help of the sun.

The Weekend:

Rain will make a comeback on Saturday and Sunday with temperatures hovering around 40s. Although the rainfall isn’t expected to break any records this time around, you should expect some minor flooding.