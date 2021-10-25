Sunrise Smart Start: October 25, 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, October 25, 2021.

Investigators at the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office are currently looking into a vehicle accident involving Greece Police Chief Drew Forsythe.

Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich confirmed that Forsythe was officially placed on administrative leave on Sunday, three days after the incident occurred.

According to a statement from the Monroe County DA, Forsythe was driving his police-issued vehicle when the incident occurred. The Greece Police Chief suffered a minor contusion and the vehicle was totaled.

Greece Police said Forsythe allegedly swerved to avoid a deer and hit a guardrail on Route 390 Thursday at approximately 1:30 a.m.

Officers with Greece Police arrived at the scene of the accident to investigate. Forsythe was not given any sort of sobriety test and was not checked for drunk driving. Police say if there was any reason to suspect drunk driving, they would’ve proceeded further with a test.

When asked about the events leading up to the incident, Reilich said Forsythe may have been travelling back from a function with coworkers. He did not comment on whether alcohol was involved in the crash.

Forsythe claims he attempted to make contact with the station but couldn’t do so because the radio was “damaged or switched frequencies due to impact.”

He proceeded to drive to the station but was not able to make it there from the damage, according to GPD.

Despite sustaining a minor contusion, Forsythe did not go to the hospital.

According to Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich, the decision for administrative leave happened Saturday, along with the decision to launch an investigation by the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

An elderly man was killed in a hit and run in Canandaigua Saturday.

Police say the man was crossing the street on a motorized scooter within a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a green, mid-1950’s Ford Pickup truck on Main Street. The vehicle then fled the scene.

The victim was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital by mercy flight, where he later died from his injuries.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance to locate the green pickup and it’s operator.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Mastracy at (585)337-2109 or email PJM@canandaiguanewyork.gov.

Workers facing layoffs in New York state now have a right to ask their employers instead to trim all workers’ hours and have unemployment insurance help offset the losses for everyone, under a law that Gov. Kathy Hochul signed Saturday.

The measure is meant to increase awareness of what is known as the “shared work program.”

It already exists in New York but hasn’t been very widely utilized, though there has been an uptick during the coronavirus pandemic. Newsday reported in March that nearly 2,700 employers statewide newly enrolled in the program during the pandemic’s first year.

The new legislation says workers can petition employers to launch shared work instead of laying people off or rehiring only some of the workforce after a prior layoff. The employer has to respond to the request but doesn’t have to grant it.

The law, which takes effect immediately, also prohibits retaliating against workers who ask for the arrangement.

Eastview Mall in Rochester played host to hundreds of in-costume crowds who came together to showoff their Halloween sprit and support thousands with special needs in the area.

The 32nd iteration of the walkabout Sunday benefited Al Sigl member agencies, who provide educational and social resources to 55,000 different people with impairment.

Everyone is encouraged to take part in the annual fundraiser that celebrates abilities.

“Our primary focus is inclusion,” Al Sigl Presidnet Tom O’Connor said. “We want to make sure everybody feels as though they can feel rewarded and celebrated here today. It’s just an absolutely wonderful place to make sure people feel like they’re part of the family, and it’s important to bring people together especially coming out of the pandemic.”

Costumes ranged from cynical movie characters to outright depictions of mythical creatures. A panel of judges critiqued each person’s attempt at best costume this year, including contests for cutest as well as best group costume.

You can still participate in the costume contest if you missed out on the fun by emailing your costume photo to info@alsigl.org by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 25.

Rain is moving from south to north across the region. Temperatures will hold in the lower 50s and there will be plenty of dry time later this morning. Watch out for wet roads to kick off the day.

After a brief lull in the rain by late morning and afternoon Monday, showers fill back in and continue all through Tuesday, so keep the rain gear handy as an active week of weather unfolds.

Discussion: This type of storm system resembles something we’d see during the winter, and if we did I’m sure it would be bringing us some snow out of it. For now we’ll see a soaking rain throughout the day Monday and Tuesday. There will be a few breaks in between showers but not much. Rain gear will be a must and windshield wipers will be going for the commutes especially Monday morning and Tuesday. Rainfall totals of at least an inch look to fall across the entire region with some spots cashing in on up to two inches by Wednesday morning, but this will be a manageable rain. Flooding issues remain low, although with more leaves on the ground it’s likely they could clog drains and cause issues that way. Wet roads and ponding beneath sidewalks could create minimal slow downs, but nothing too major at this time.

The cool, active trend doesn’t go away even into the middle of next week. The driest day looks to be late Wednesday into Thursday with temperatures staying in the 50s. Another rain event looks possible later in the week, but we’ll have to see what the latest model trends look like to see if it’s more showery, or more of a washout situation. Welcome to Fall in Western New York!