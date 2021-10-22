Sunrise Smart Start: October 22, 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, October 22, 2021.

The student was suspended by the RCSD, but the district ultimately determined she could not be held liable for the incident due to her disabilities.

“I was failed by my workplace and again by my city,” Corrine Mundorff wrote in a post dated October 21, “I have nowhere left to turn.”

Mundorff was allegedly preparing to teach a high school English class when a 14-year-old freshman ran into her classroom and hid behind her desk.

“My attacker placed both of their hands on my breasts, fondled me for approximately 30 seconds, and then shoved me and spit on me,” she wrote. “They did it again, this time for at least a minute.”

Mundorff said there were “hundreds” of students watching by that point.

The RPD Tactical Unit attempted to stop a car on Avenue D shortly before p.m. Thursday. Those officers were investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday on Lamont Place, in which Christian Santiago was killed.

Police said 36-year-old Nicholas DeLeon, the front seat passenger, leaned out the window and fired a handgun at officers at least twice. DeLeon was identified as the boyfriend of Santiago’s mother.

The driver and passenger of the suspect vehicle were arrested after their car stopped on Avenue D.

No one was injured in the shootout.

The separation agreement will allow Estabrooks to remain on the district payroll until October 12, 2022, and on the district’s health insurance through the end of the month.

Estabrooks was the subject of numerous complaints accusing him of creating a hostile work environment.

the district paid out nearly $50,000 to settle a 2017 lawsuit accusing Estabrooks of engaging in sexual harassment against a female teacher.

Police Chief Chris Mears says their relationship goes back to at least 2017, when two incidents took place but were closed out.

Northrup filed an order of protection, which she upgraded to a full stay away order. After Collen was served with that, any contact with Northrup would have been a violation of that order.

Police say Collen did have an active warrant out for his arrest at the time of his death. Police also said Collen was a military veteran struggling with mental health issues.

Authorities are actively looking for Melvin Griffin, 15, who was last seen near his house at Perinton.

The teenager was wearing a black-colored Under Armor hoodie with green shorts and white sneakers when he was last seen.

Friday began with temperatures in the 40s while a pair of breezy northwest winds will most likely bring rain into the evening.

The Weekend: Saturday and Sunday will both drop into 30 degree temperatures to start of the morning and will barely edge above low 50s. Rain and clouds are expected to cover Rochester for the rest of the week.