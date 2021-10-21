Sunrise Smart Start: October 21, 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

The 64th homicide of the year in Rochester.

Christian Santiago, 19 — with a gunshot wound to his upper body — was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say they do not believe there is any further threat to the community stemming from this incident.

There are no suspects in custody.

Jessica Northrup and 53-year-old Paul Collen were in a relationship filled with red flags, according to her family. They accused Collen of being the aggressor.

“From what she did tell the one person in our family was that he had her tied up at that location where they found him. For about 8-10 hours she was zip-tied with quite a few injuries.”

In 2020 the Willow Domestic Violence Center of Rochester reported 8,000 calls received to their 24/7 emergency hotline from victims of domestic violence incidents.

Investigators say US Marshals took Marques Green, 28, into custody at the scene on Dewey Avenue at Driving Park. They say Green was wanted in connection with a stabbing in Wheatfield Wednesday.

That chase ended in a crash, sending Green, a female passenger, and two troopers to an area hospital with what police say are minor injuries.

Their meeting comes days after four union leaders with the school district wrote a letter suggesting 11 different measures they believe would improve safety.

However, many parents and local organizations, like The Children’s Agenda, say while they know something needs to change, they don’t want to see officers back at schools.

“There’s a lot of research and policy that shows no positive effects from having police in schools, but there is some to show negative effects,” said Eamonn Scanlon, the Education Policy Director at The Children’s Agenda.

Parents say in addition to this, there also needs to be more focus on the systemic issues that can prevent kids from excelling in schools. They say this includes providing more support for students during the on-going pandemic.

The first happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Rauber Street near North Clinton Avenue. Police said two men were driven from the scene to Rochester General Hospital in a private vehicle.

While officers were there, a 32-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Rochester Police have not taken anyone in custody at this time.

Fall looks like its truly here to stay. Thursday has begun with a few sprinkles of rain which are due to evolve into downpours starting at 4 p.m. Friday will drop temperatures further down as the cold front enters.

The Weekend: Saturday and Sunday are set to share a high of 53 degrees as temperatures decide to follow the October season we all know and love. Good idea to dust-off those coats, you might need them.