Sunrise Smart Start: October 18, 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, October 18, 2021.

Rochester Police are investigating a fatal crash that involved a stolen vehicle. One person was killed and two others treated for life-threating injuries. Four are in custody.

The occupants of the stolen vehicle attempted to flee after being spotted by a RPD. Although the officer did not engage in a pursuit, the stolen car took off at high-rated speed and t-boned a passing vehicle.

In that vehicle was a man and a woman, who were rushed to URMC Medical Center. The woman was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival. The man still faces life-threatening injuries.

Rochester Police Department Captain Frank Umbrino said the victim was around 30-years-old.

“This is possibly one of the worst scenes I have seen in a very long time,” Capt. Umbrino said. “The force of the impact was incredible. Out of the four suspects, at least two of them were in jail less than a month ago. One on a felony drug charge, one on a stolen car charge. Both were released from custody.”

One of the four arrested was caught in three additional stolen vehicles since 2019. He was given an appearance ticket after being found in a stolen car with drug possession last month.

Another was also arrested in September for being in a stolen vehicle and was issued an appearance ticket, according to RPD. A third suspect had three warrants from three different enforcement agencies.

Authorities are still working to identify the victims involved in the deadly crash.

A Genesee County man has been charged with killing his father after the man’s body was found in their Oakfield home.

On Sunday morning, shortly before 11 a.m., first responders received a request for a welfare check on 69-year-old Martin Maher — a resident of Drake Street. The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says the call came from a family member.

When they arrived, Maher was found dead, and it was determined that he was the victim of a homicide.

His son, Nicholas Maher, 37, was identified as the suspect. That afternoon, Maher was located in Erie County and taken into custody without incident.

Maher, who was charged with second-degree murder, was arraigned in Oakfield and committed to the Genesee County Jail without bail.

Authorities believe that this was an isolated incident and that there’s no threat to public safety.

RPD officials are investigating after a 23-year-old resident sustained serious injuries from a shooting that occurred near St. Jacob Street in Rochester Sunday.

According to Rochester Police, the victim was shot at least once in his upper body. An ambulance took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. He sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.

A 23-year-old man from Rochester is recovering after a shooting that took place overnight Sunday at Blossom Road Pub on North Winton Road at in Rochester.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a private vehicle transported the victim to a nearby hospital. The victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The RPD does not have any suspects in custody in connection to the crime.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced the launch of ‘Bring Monroe Back’ Saturday. The initiative is set to “serve as a blueprint” for immediate recovery and strategic direction.

‘Bring Monroe Back’ will invest $144 million in American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds received from the federal government. ‘Plan Forward’ is the county’s first comprehensive plan in four decades.

‘Plan Forward’ and ‘Bring Monroe Back’ will use the data gathered from Rochester residents, all to steer Monroe County to a more sustainable and equitable future, according to Bello.

“We haven’t had a new comprehensive plan for Monroe county since I was born that’s why fighting to change systems that haven’t worked for our community for the past 40 years,” Bello said. “We hope it will create a future strong enough for the next 200 years.”

The community is invited to help Monroe County prioritize its spending. An online platform called ‘Your Voice Matters‘ has been created for residents to share suggestions on where the money should go.

Public feedback hearings will be held the following days:

Wednesday, October 27, 2021, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Millennium Lodge at Greece Canal Park on 241 Elmgrove Road in Greece.

Wednesday, November 10, 2021, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Joseph C. Wilson Magnet High School on 501 Genesee Street in Rochester.

Wednesday, December 1, 2021, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Grand View Lodge at Powder Mills Park on 154 Park Road in Pittsford.

Wednesday, December 8, 2021, from noon to 1:30 p.m. via Zoom. Participants can email BringMonroeBack@monroecounty.gov for the link.

Bello and local government officials will be outlining the process of the new act throughout November.

The votes are in! The Seneca Park Zoo announced the snow leopard cub has been named Kenji which means “strong and vigorous” in Himalayan.

With nearly 45% of the vote, ‘Kenji’ won out of over 2000 name submissions turned in since Monroe County launched the contest.

“While Kenji needed intense care and attention from our team at the zoo, with their help he has developed into a rambunctious, playful and thriving young snow leopard,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said. “A strong, vigorous cat, Kenji is a truly fitting name.”

As of Saturday the leopard’s name is Kenji, the runner-up names were:

2. Tashi (means “Good luck/fortune” in Tibetan)

3. Sabu (means “snow leopard” in Tibetan)

Timila, the zoo’s 4-year-old snow leopard, gave birth to Kenji back in April. It was Timila’s second birth at the zoo with 10-year-old male Kaba. Shortly after the cub was born, the decision was made to hand raise him as he recovered from the respiratory illness.

Check your tickets!

New York Lottery officials announced Monday a top-prize winning ticket was sold for Sunday’s TAKE 5 drawing.

The ticket, worth $38,207.50, was purchased at West’s Shurfine Food Mart on Main Street in Livonia.

Breezy conditions will linger into our Monday as temperatures manage only the lower 50s within this northwest flow. Scattered showers will favor the first half of the day before drier air gradually tilts the scales toward partial sunshine later into the afternoon.

Monday night will be colder still as clearing allows lows to drop into the lower 40s. Cold, but still generally too warm for any widespread frost concerns. More on that in a moment.

Tuesday and Wednesday look like stunner with widespread sunshine and warming temperatures into the middle and upper 60s. These will be the two days of the week to get outside and enjoy. Another area of low pressure with an attendant cold front will soak the area Thursday.

Behind this system, another shot of colder air will send temperatures downward into the weekend, coupled with a few lake effect rain showers. While this appears to be a glancing blow of colder air, we’re late enough in the season for glancing blows to still pack a punch with cooler air. As we see it now, weekend lows could start to trickle into the 30s away from the lake for the first time this fall.

While it remains unclear whether we’ll drop cold enough for frost, we certainly appear to be within the ballpark. Something to watch if you still have tender plants outside as most of us have yet to worry about frost this fall.