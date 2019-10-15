Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, October 15

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on your latest headlines in the “Sunrise Smart Start” on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

The fire started just before 3:00 a.m. on Murray Street. Fire crews arriving on the scene called in a second alarm within minutes and a third alarm soon after that.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, no one was reported inside the building.

A group of people are safe after their two story home caught fire on Rosalind Street in Rochester on Monday evening.

Firefighters say working smoke alarms helped alert the people living there and saved lives.

The trial for the man accused of the 2003 robbery-homicide at the Xerox facility in Webster will resume on Tuesday.

Richard Wilbern was arrested in 2016.

During opening statements last week, both the prosecution and the defense said the case hinges on identification and DNA evidence.

News 8 is teaming up with Fidelis Care and Action for a Better Community for the fifth annual Share the Warmth coat drive.

New or gently used coats can be donated at any of the seven Julian’s Dry Cleaners now through November 8.

All coats are welcome, but there is a greater need for children’s coats.

A wave of low pressure will scoot to our north Wednesday, dragging a front with it. We’ll see a line of heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder Wednesday morning with the front. Gusty winds will accompany these downpours. Once the front clear, we’re far from done. Wraparound moisture will result in a continued threat for showers, transitioning to lake effect rain Wednesday night and Thursday as the colder air spills in. Breezy conditions will accompany the showers, and with highs Thursday struggling to get beyond 50 it won’t be the prettiest of days.