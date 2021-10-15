Sunrise Smart Start: October 15, 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, October 15, 2021.

Cody Mattice of Hilton is due back in federal court Friday with multiple pending charges in connection with the deadly January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Mattice currently faces weapon charges, assaulting and resisting officers and disrupting government business on Capitol grounds.

Mattice is one of three local men who were similarly charged for their alleged involvement in the January 6th insurrection. Most recently, James Mault of Brockport was arrested on October 6th at Fort Bragg.

Friday’s hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. If convicted, Mattice could face up to 20 years in prison.

Rochester Regional Health will erect a structure outside the emergency department at Rochester General Hospital in an effort to expand emergency room care.

Dr. Grams said he will be working to ensure patients are comfortable as the hospital works to get them beds as “quickly as possible.”

He says there’s 78 beds between adult and pediatric ED’s, but demand calls for around 150 beds.

Former President Bill Clinton was hospitalized in Southern California for a non-COVID-related issue, spokesman Angel Ureña said in a statement Thursday.

Ureña added that Clinton “is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care.”

The UCI Medical Center is in Orange County, about 40 miles southeast of Los Angeles. It wasn’t immediately clear why Clinton was in Southern California.

James Mault of Brockport has been detained in connection the to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

A federal criminal complaint unsealed Wednesday showed Mault climbing a ledge of the Capitol Building and spraying a chemical agent at law enforcement during the insurrection.

According to prosecutors, body worn camera video showed Mault spraying a chemical agent at law enforcement officers with his left hand.

Mault’s charges include assaulting and resisting officers, and committing an act of physical violence on the Capitol grounds.

Since 2010, the SUNY system has seen enrollment shrink roughly 20%. Jim Malatras, the Chancellor of the State University of New York, said it has been a challenge over the past decade.

He said this number is actually better than some of their partner institutions across the country. He attributes this to SUNY keeping their doors open during the pandemic. However, they still saw an impact.

Malatras said along with the pandemic, other reasons for a decline over the past decade could be due to declining birth rates, more competition for schools, and “cultural divides.”

Friday will mark the start of change as Fall looks to make its first appearance. Breezy, cold winds are set to cover the weekend with temps in the mid 50s.

The Weekend:

Saturday will stay in the mid 60s with a morning of rainstorms while Sunday will drop into the 50 degree mark as lake effect makes a comeback.