Sunrise Smart Start: October 14, 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

Cody Mattice, the Hilton man charged in connection with the deadly January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, was in court Tuesday afternoon for a bail hearing. Mattice was taken into custody last week by the FBI.

Prosecutors claim multiple text messages and videos show Mattice in protective gear, pepper-spraying police, and removing barricades.

Mattice’s aunt, Rebecca Evert, says the family was home Thursday morning when they were all awakened to a thunderous “boom” around 6 a.m. She said the FBI used a flash bang grenade and everyone was afraid.

If convicted, Mattice could face up to 20 years in prison.

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that religious exemptions to the vaccine mandate for health care workers can remain in effect. The governor said she was disappointed in the federal judge’s ruling.

The governor also emphasized the need for New Yorkers to get their flu shots.

People with preexisting conditions such as asthma and heart disease are also at greater risk, as are individuals with weakened immune systems due to disease or medications such as chemotherapy or chronic steroid use.

The governor also announced a new statewide data hub that will give a “fuller picture” of New York’s vaccination progress.

“We are launching a new data site to find everything you need in one place,” Gov. Hochul said. “We want to improve transparency.

The governor also added that the state is preparing for vaccine approval for children.

The award goes to officers who display “exceptional valor and courage in the face of grave danger to themselves and residents of the communities they serve to protect.”

Wright was attacked while responding to a call on Peck Street in the city in October 2019. He suffered injuries that left him blind in both eyes.

Patrons age 12 and up will be forced to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, beginning October 20.

You will need proof of vaccination, a photo ID, and a mask covering their nose and mouth. Staff members, volunteers, and performers must also be vaccinated.

Monroe Community Hospital patients will soon have to go elsewhere for Dialysis Care since Fresenius announced a temporary closure of their clinic in the facility.

18 different patients worry severe weather or heavy traffic might cut off this option, and if treatment is not done on an even schedule, they could end up in the hospital.

Adam Bello is demanding the international healthcare giant should turn more attention to its patients who are the most vulnerable to transportation and on fixed incomes.

The Food Delivery Fairness Act stops third-party food delivery services like Grubhub and Door Dash from listing restaurants on their platforms without written permission.

Restaurants can now choose whether to offer their own delivery service, without being attached to outsiders.

Summer weather is now finally exiting Rochester clouds, and it looks like it might be for good. Thursday will hold onto the last bit of warm temperature with mid 70s throughout. Friday will see scattered rainfall.

The Weekend:

Saturday will be a bit warmer than Sunday, which will bring a cold front over the region and drop temperatures to 50s. Cloudy skies will take part in both of the days.

Editor’s Note: The image used in this post was captured and shared by viewer Norm Schrader.