Sunrise Smart Start: October 13, 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

The video released by the RPD Tuesday begins with a message from Herriott-Sullivan. “It’s always been my goal to be as transparent as possible with the public and to share as much information as we can while keeping in mind that we have to respect the evidentiary value in certain instances,” she says.

“Let me see your hands,” the officer says. “Get out of your pocket, get your hands out of your pocket,” the officer says, raising his gun. The suspect then sprints away into the store, and police give chase.

The video then switches to the other officer’s body camera perspective before showing both perspectives at the same time. This portion of the footage is captioned.

Investigators identified the suspect as Simran Gordon, 24. They said he walked into the Family Dollar on West Main Street in Rochester Wednesday evening and held the manager at gunpoint. They said customers were inside the store at the time, and one employee was able to get to the back to call 911.

RPD found the car running after a tip was called for the vehicle on the 300 block of East Ridge Road. The child was in the backseat when the car was taken.

After police attempted to stop the car, the driver fled, and “failed to navigate a turn at Pattonwood and St. Paul in Irondequoit.”

The child was removed safely and the suspect was taken into custody.

On Tuesday, October 12, the Biden administration announced it would be lifting travel freezes over the Mexico and Canada border for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

By mid-January, even essential travelers seeking to arrive to the U.S., like truck drivers, will most likely need to be fully vaccinated. These plans are also set to effect air-travel into the country.

Those who can’t provide proof of vaccination will continue to be banned from crossing the land borders if their travel is deemed ‘non-essential.’

Hon. David Hurd granted the preliminary injunction Tuesday in the case brought forward by a group of health care workers who were seeking the religious exemption to the state’s vaccine mandate.

“The Department of Health is barred from taking any action, disciplinary or otherwise, against the licensure, certification, residency, admitting privileges or other professional status or qualification of any of the plaintiffs on account of their seeking or having obtained a religious exemption from mandatory COVID-19 vaccination,” Hurd said in his ruling.

According to the judge, the ruling Tuesday has “nothing to do with how an individual employer should handle an individual employee’s religious objection to a workplace vaccination requirement. But they have everything to do with the proper division of federal and state power.”

The judge added: “Because the issues in dispute are of exceptional importance to the health and the religious freedoms of our citizens, an appeal may very well be appropriate.

His charges include assaulting and resisting officers, and committing an act of physical violence on the Capitol grounds.

She says her nephew is a young person who got caught up in the events of that day, and she asks that people reserve their judgement.

“He is the best family man,” Evert said. “That’s all that is, all about family. He loves all of us, he loves going on family vacations, going camping, just spending a lot of time with family. He’s the best father to his two children.”

Tuesday New York State Police said that the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office has found the body of Roy “RJ” Vandemortel.

The 30-year-old has been missing September 30.

Immediate details around the recent finding are nota available at this time.

Partial sun spurts will edge over Rochester in the morning and afternoon periods of Wednesday. Rain showers that carry temperatures in the mid 60s will run through late Wednesday into Thursday.

The Weekend:

Saturday and Sunday will wave goodbye to the unusual Summer weather and bring cold winds that will drop Rochester back to 50s and 60s. Thunderstorms Sunday will also accommodate the weather’s fall from grace.