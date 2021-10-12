Sunrise Smart Start: October 12, 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

Rochester police are searching for a missing a teen.

Officials say 13-year-old Ja-Shaun Baker was last seen on York Street in Rochester late Monday, wearing a blue Champion Academy T-shirt and tan pants.

Authorities say Baker is believed to be suicidal and may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Rochester Police at 428-6666.

A Lyons woman is dead and a man has severe injuries after two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Monday, officials from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities say 68-year-old Gary Rothfuss of Newark was driving a vehicle eastbound shortly before 7 p.m. on Sutton Road in the Town of Arcadia. They say 66-year-old Albert Webber of Newark was operating a motorcycle with his passenger, 57-year-old Edith Webber of Lyons, when they attempted to avoid Rothfuss’ vehicle in the roadway as he attempted to back a trailer into his driveway.

Police say Albert Webber lost control of the motorcycle and struck a rock embankment on the side of the road.

Officials say Edith Webber was pronounced dead at the scene. They say Albert Webber was later airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital with severe injuries. Rothfuss was uninjured, police say.

Authorities say the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

On Tuesday, hospitals all across the state could be losing more employees…or not.

A federal judge will decide if the state’s mandates excluding religious exemptions for the vaccine hold up in the Constitution.

It’s been a major topic of discussion among health care workers and hospitals. It started when 17 health care workers filed a lawsuit against the state, saying the mandate violated their rights. The plaintiffs are Christians who say they oppose the vaccine on moral grounds.

Judge David Hurd ordered a temporary restraining order on the mandate for those with religious exemption requests back in September. The plan is to go over arguments of both the state, and the plaintiffs, before making a ruling.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Monday stopping any entity in the state, including private business, from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations of their employees or consumers.

“No entity in Texas can compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine by any individual, including an employee or a consumer, who objects to such vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19,” the executive order, GA-40, reads.

The move comes as the Biden administration is set to issue rules requiring employers with more than 100 workers to be vaccinated or test weekly for the coronavirus. Several major companies, including Texas-based American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, have said they would abide by the federal mandate.

In the order, Abbott says Biden’s mandates are “another instance of federal overreach” and the administration is “bullying” private entities into enacting vaccine mandates.”

Drugmaker Merck asked U.S. regulators Monday to authorize its pill against COVID-19 in what would add an entirely new and easy-to-use weapon to the world’s arsenal against the pandemic.

If cleared by the Food and Drug Administration — a decision that could come in a matter of weeks — it would be the first pill shown to treat COVID-19. All other FDA-backed treatments against the disease require an IV or injection.

An antiviral pill that people could take at home to reduce their symptoms and speed recovery could prove groundbreaking, easing the crushing caseload on U.S. hospitals and helping to curb outbreaks in poorer countries with weak health care systems. It would also bolster the two-pronged approach to the pandemic: treatment, by way of medication, and prevention, primarily through vaccinations.

The FDA will scrutinize company data on the safety and effectiveness of the drug, molnupiravir, before rendering a decision.

Monday marks the opening of the Deer Management Program Bow Hunt in Irondequoit.

Officials say this program has helped manage the town’s deer population since the late 1990s, especially for reducing deer-related motor vehicle accidents.

The Bow Hunt only takes place on properties that have consented, and must pass certain requirements like proximity to residences and roads. Additionally, Irondequoit police personnel conducts a visit to ensure a property’s safety for the Bow Hunt program.

Only hunters who are authorized to participate, and who have passed a proficiency test, are eligible to take part.

The program currently has a full roster of hunters, but as openings become available, new hunters who meet the qualifications and standards will be contacted after they apply.

The Bow Hunt only takes place on school days and does not occur if either the East or West Irondequoit Central School Districts are off for the day. Officials say hunting is only permitted from sunrise to 12 p.m.

The Bow Hunt usually runs until the second week of December, but may end sooner at the discretion of the town.

For more information about this program, visit this website.

A very weak frontal boundary will work through WNY late Tuesday, allowing highs tomorrow to again pop to around 80. As that boundary passes, we’ll lose a few degrees Wednesday, Thursday into Friday with highs expected to be in the lower and middle 70s. Not exactly a big change.

Our focus heads toward the weekend as an area of low pressure is expected to slide in our vicinity Saturday, kicking off a round of rain and push of cooler air by Sunday. While this may only serve as a temporary cooldown toward more seasonable air, it’s the only shot in the next week at actually feeling like fall.