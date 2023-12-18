ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest updates in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, December 18, 2023.

We may see a brief period of steady rain early Monday morning before sunrise. However, keep in mind the bulk of the rain Monday will be off to our east. Through the Finger Lakes and into Central New York, heavy rain through Monday morning is expected. There will be a sharp cut-off for rain totals from west to east, with some areas in Eastern Wayne and Ontario counties could see over half an inch or more all said and done, while the western halves of those same counties may only see only a few tenths of an inch.