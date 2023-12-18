ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest updates in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, December 18, 2023.
- Former NYSP sergeant to be sentenced for obstructing investigation into gambling ring
- Canandaigua man faces more accusations of exposing himself to child
- ‘Dream come true:’ 3 Rochester Special Olympics athletes to compete in Italy at 2025 World Games
- How much snow have we seen here in Rochester so far?
- Cook, Bills bully Cowboys in dominant 31-10 blowout
Weather forecast: Tuesday snow prompts a Winter Weather Advisory in Rochester
We may see a brief period of steady rain early Monday morning before sunrise. However, keep in mind the bulk of the rain Monday will be off to our east. Through the Finger Lakes and into Central New York, heavy rain through Monday morning is expected. There will be a sharp cut-off for rain totals from west to east, with some areas in Eastern Wayne and Ontario counties could see over half an inch or more all said and done, while the western halves of those same counties may only see only a few tenths of an inch.