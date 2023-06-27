ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
- Cyclist dies after getting hit by car on East Ridge Road
- Geneva man accused of trapping raccoon, burning it alive
- Drivers are warned to be on the lookout for more pedestrians and cyclists out in summer
- NYSP looking to hire over 1,000 people
- Middle schoolers see lowest test scores in decades
Weather forecast: Leftover showers and storms Tuesday
Our Tuesday follows a similar playbook with morning radar coverage remaining limited, livening back up into the afternoon heating of the day. While we can’t rule out a few stronger storms with this new development, it appears the greatest risk for frisky storms will be east of the area. Still, locally heavy downpours will be possible at times. The risk for rain and rumbles linger into Tuesday night and early Wednesday before things finally start settling down again.