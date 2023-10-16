ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, October 16, 2023.
- Teenager shot at apartment complex on Clifford Avenue
- Residents displaced after third-alarm fire at building on Minder St.
- ‘Nobody felt safe:’ Rochester native describes experience returning home from Israel
- Governor Hochul signs legislation to refresh alcohol laws in New York State
- Bills hold on for ugly 14-9 win over Giants
Weather forecast: Showers, drizzle, and cool air to start the week
We expect the lake effect showers to remain in the area today, but with the chances of rain decreasing each day. Monday will look more like what we saw on Sunday with the wind gusts still present. Temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 50s. Tuesday will mirror what we will see temperature-wise on Monday, but we will expect to see less rain in the area as the winds begin to shift.