ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — May 2, 2023.
- Police investigate officer-involved shooting on Main St. in Canandaigua
- Brighton police on scene of motorcycle involved crash on E. River Rd.
- No criminal charges filed after deadly trampling at Main Street Armory
- Ginna Nuclear Power Plant holds siren test this morning
- NYS advocacy groups call for fully funded school lunch programs in conceptual budget
Weather forecast: Everything but the kitchen sink
Coverage of wet weather will flourish during the daytime hours Tuesday, lighting radar up with more widespread burst of cold rain, small hail and wet snow across higher elevations. Temperatures tomorrow won’t get out of the 40s with a repeat performance in the cards for Wednesday.