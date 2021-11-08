Sunrise Smart Start: November 8, 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, November 8, 2021.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a man has died while working to excavate a piece of property on Bellaqua Estates Drive in Chili Sunday around 9:30 a.m.

According to deputies, workers for a private company were digging a trench to access an underground sewer when it caved in, killing the victim.

On-scene responders attempted to save the trapped man from the ravine, but were unsuccessful.

First responders involved in the recovery operation said the trench was at least 15 feet deep.

The body of the private contractor was recovered around 5 p.m.

Officials say the victim was in his 50s. Further information on his identity is not available at this time.

After announcing his retirement in 2018 following 28 years of service as Ontario County Sheriff, Phil Povero is expected to become Interim Sheriff Monday afternoon.

At the time of his retirement, Povero stood as the longest-serving sheriff working in New York. His career spanned for nearly 50 years before he finally hung up his uniform on December 31, 2018.

““It’s been a wonderful 47 years,” Povero said. “My entire adult life and I would not have changed it for anything and I’m happy with what we’ve achieved collectively at the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.”

His return to the top position at the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office follows Kevin Henderson resignation that came after harassment allegations collected by over anonymous tip line in late September.

Officials said a number of complaints accused Henderson and other higher-ups of sexually harassing employees of the sheriff’s office, creating a toxic work environment.

A Chili resident succumbed to his injuries after his vehicle struck a utility pole head-on in the area of Pixley Road near the intersection of Westside Drive at the Town of Chili Sunday.

Officials at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The victim is believed to had experienced a medical emergency while travelling southbound on Pixley Road.

The 64-year-old’s vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a nearby utility pole.

According to deputies, he was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where he later died.

MSCO continues to investigate the incident. No further information is available at this time.

Rochester police officials say one man was injured following an overnight shooting on the city’s west side.

Authorities say officers responded to the area of Brown Street and Wentworth Street around 12:40 a.m. for the report of a man who was shot and a ShotSpotter activation.

Officials say upon arrival, officers located a 30-year-old Rochester man with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries that are described as non life-threatening.

Police say there are currently no suspects in custody. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

More than a year and a half after COVID-19 concerns prompted the U.S. to close its borders to international travelers from countries including Brazil, China, India, South Africa, the United Kingdom and much of Europe, restrictions are shifting to focus on vaccine status.

Beginning Monday, bans on travel from specific countries are over. The U.S. will allow in international travelers, but they must be vaccinated — with a few exceptions.

The U.S. is also reopening the land borders with Canada and Mexico for vaccinated people. Most trips from Canada and Mexico to the U.S. are by land rather than air.

Click here for some questions and answers about the changes.

he $1 trillion infrastructure plan that now goes to President Joe Biden to sign into law has money for roads, bridges, ports, rail transit, safe water, the power grid, broadband internet and more.

The House passed the bipartisan plan Friday night and Biden said Saturday he will hold a signing ceremony when lawmakers return from a week’s recess.

The new law promises to reach almost every corner of the country. It’s a historic investment that the president has compared to the building of the transcontinental railroad and Interstate Highway System. The White House is projecting that the investments will add, on average, about 2 million jobs per year over the coming decade.

The bill cleared the House on a 228-206 vote, ending weeks of intraparty negotiations in which liberal Democrats insisted the legislation be tied to a larger, $1.75 trillion social spending bill — an effort to press more moderate Democrats to support both.

The Senate passed the legislation on a 69-30 vote in August after rare bipartisan negotiations, and the House kept that compromise intact. Thirteen House Republicans voted for the bill, giving Democrats more than enough votes to overcome a handful of defections from progressives.

Click here for a breakdown of the bill.

The Buffalo Bills had 12 penalties, including five personal fouls, and three turnovers against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

They still had chances to win.

Buffalo nonetheless delivered a stinker.

The Bills’ shocking 9-6 loss should help refocus a team that had been the odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl.

This outcome for the Bills was humiliating, humbling and hopefully a wake-up call.

Coach Sean McDermott says his team beat itself.

The kind of air we’ll feel heading into our Monday this week will likely not be felt for a while after, so get out and enjoy it while you can! The sun rises at 6:55am Monday morning with bright sun, and temperatures start in the upper 30s and low 40s to greet us heading out the door and to the bus stop.

A strong ridge will continue to build and push highs into the 60s with a few clouds and sunshine by afternoon. Dry skies prevail until late Tuesday where a weak front will bring a few light showers overnight into Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon looks mostly dry, highs back in the mid 50s. We’ll find a mostly dry period through Thursday night with increasing clouds and more mild temperatures in the 60s before an amplified pattern forms across the United States changes things up.

This incoming pattern change will give us one more warm, Fall day on Thursday with highs in the 60s and increasing clouds ahead of a large trough of cold air to break into the Great Lakes by Friday. This will bring a stronger cold front to the region, and provide more widespread chances for rain and potentially some wet snowflakes to mix in that aren’t not out of the question next weekend. If anything, this will be a reality check that we are in fact in the month of November, and we still haven’t seen any accumulating snow yet…