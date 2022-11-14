ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, November 14, 2022.
- Rochester police IDs victim of fatal shooting on Norton Street
- Double house on Congress Ave. deemed ‘unlivable’ after overnight fire
- RPD: Man in 30s shot overnight on Norton Street
- Dog and her puppies rescued from underground den
- Hamilton performance in Rochester raises funds for AIDS
Weather forecast: Flakes fly this morning
Let it snow!! Snow showers are moving through the region and it is time to prepare! Get ready for a cold stretch starting today.
Even with a warm ground, there may be some roads that are more isolated and if untreated they could get slick in areas that see persistent snow into the morning commute.