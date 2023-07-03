ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, July 3, 2023.

The morning starts mostly cloudy with some patchy fog and temperatures in the upper 60s. A second wave riding along a stalled frontal boundary to our south will bring additional rounds of showers and even a few rumbles from the morning into the afternoon, and favoring the Finger Lakes later in the day. Coverage of rain on Monday will be less widespread than Sunday, but still expect to dodge a few downpours if heading outside. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

The Fourth of July on Tuesday will feature the lowest rain chances overall with an isolated storm or two possible during the afternoon, but the holiday will feature much more sun and heat! Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s as a ridge builds from the west. Firework shows during the evening should happen smoothly with mostly clear skies and temperatures warm, in the upper 60s to low 70s.