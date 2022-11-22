ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have familiar look and feel with partly cloudy skies and highs jumping into the lower 40s. Thanksgiving Thursday itself looks similar, too. Perhaps even warmer with temperatures into the middle 40s. An active weather pattern will start to emerge to our west toward the end of the week, but models are struggling in the evolution of what will be a cutoff area of low pressure.