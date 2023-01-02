ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, January 2, 2022.

Outside of a lingering shower, most of the moisture will fade overnight, but the clouds and areas of fog will be tough to break and likely follow us into at least Monday morning. With temperatures so close to the dew point, the air is very saturated and will feel like you’re walking through mist at times, and visibility on the roads may be reduced to 5 miles or less where fog lingers especially closer to the lake shores.