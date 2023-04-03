ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, April 3, 2023.
- Man shot while walking near Allure Nightclub
- Stolen Hyundai crashes into occupied house, suspects escape
- Hochul launches statewide pharmacy benefit program
- Inside new courses Rochester police offer to recruits
- Miracle Mile of Donations event raises money for children’s hospital
- March Madness Tournament drives mobile sports betting wagering to record levels
Weather forecast: A roller coaster ride of temperatures this week
Monday morning starts off with temperatures quickly rising into the 40s under southerly flow. A warm front pushing into the region will send highs soaring into the 60s by the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. There may be an isolated shower or two that tries to break through the clouds Monday afternoon with our warm front, but better chances for rain arrive with a weak cold front swinging through later in the evening.