ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wednesday, September 20, 2023.
- RPD investigates suspicious death on Manor Parkway
- Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting on Diringer Place
- Former Rochester police officer charged with raping 13-year-old girl
- Health leaders share latest push for recently approved COVID vaccines
- Rochester City Council approves new fire chief
Weather forecast: Smooth sailing through at least Saturday
After a cool start Wednesday shows some promise as a top 10 weather day for Western New York. Sunshine is expected to be abundant, no more lake effect rain, and the winds won’t be nearly as strong as the day before. The cherry on top is the hope to make it to 70 today. The “worst”, and it’s subjective at best, weather we have for the day will be dropping back to the 40s overnight. Gardeners take note, sensitive plants need to be monitored.