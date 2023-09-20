ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest updates in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

After a cool start Wednesday shows some promise as a top 10 weather day for Western New York. Sunshine is expected to be abundant, no more lake effect rain, and the winds won’t be nearly as strong as the day before. The cherry on top is the hope to make it to 70 today. The “worst”, and it’s subjective at best, weather we have for the day will be dropping back to the 40s overnight. Gardeners take note, sensitive plants need to be monitored.