ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Low pressure spinning near North Dakota will slowly approach the Great Lakes and bring our next chance for storms coming in on Thursday. We will track this low as it aims toward Lake Ontario and brings rounds of rain. The trend is a touch slower, so rain should hold off until later in the day. While rain holds off, temperatures will be allowed to get into the middle 80s.