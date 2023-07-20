ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, July 20, 2023.
- Man charged with second-degree murder sentenced to 25 years to life in prison
- Family of fallen Officer Mazurkiewicz speaks nearly one year after passing
- Cannabis Control Board approves nine licenses for Finger Lakes
- Single ticket in California wins $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot
- New legislation proposes to regulate short-term rentals, prices may go up
Weather forecast: Turns warmer today
Low pressure spinning near North Dakota will slowly approach the Great Lakes and bring our next chance for storms coming in on Thursday. We will track this low as it aims toward Lake Ontario and brings rounds of rain. The trend is a touch slower, so rain should hold off until later in the day. While rain holds off, temperatures will be allowed to get into the middle 80s.