ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect across the entire state of New York as wildfire smoke continues to billow southward from Canada. Unlike a few weeks ago when our smoke was sourced all the way from Alberta, these fires are closer to home. The wind flow aloft remains favorable for blowing continued smoke plumes into the area for the next several days.