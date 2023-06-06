ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
- Person of interest in Rochester murder arrested for homicide in PA
- ‘Ralph, we’re moving across the street’: Ground broken at site of new Bills stadium
- “Nuisance and safety hazard”: RPD on dirt bike/ATV crackdown aims
- Finding free parking on Park Ave. just got harder, businesses and locals concerned
- Monroe County officials could receive raises in 2024, for first time in more than 20 years
Weather forecast: Smoke in the sky as rain still evades WNY
An Air Quality Alert remains in effect across the entire state of New York as wildfire smoke continues to billow southward from Canada. Unlike a few weeks ago when our smoke was sourced all the way from Alberta, these fires are closer to home. The wind flow aloft remains favorable for blowing continued smoke plumes into the area for the next several days.