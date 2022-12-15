ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, December 15, 2022.
- Neighbors react to 5 shot, 1 fatally in North Winton Village
- Rochester man who kidnapped own children convicted of trying to kill family court judge
- New bill would limit the use of DNA from rape kits
- Gas prices are on the decline nationally and locally
- RPD: Suspect arrested for Susan B. Anthony House burglary
- Wayne Co. rep John Katko gives farewell speech to House
Weather forecast: Thursday looks messy with rain, ice and snow on the way
We are expecting a myriad of threats from rain to ice to accumulating snow starting Thursday morning. Prepare for a busy stretch through Friday for a manageable, but impactful snow that will make roads slick at times, especially for the ride home from work and school. The concern for freezing rain lies primarily south of the thruway, but with temperatures at the surface so marginal on the onset, everyone will be fair game for at least some icing.