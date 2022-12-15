ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

We are expecting a myriad of threats from rain to ice to accumulating snow starting Thursday morning. Prepare for a busy stretch through Friday for a manageable, but impactful snow that will make roads slick at times, especially for the ride home from work and school. The concern for freezing rain lies primarily south of the thruway, but with temperatures at the surface so marginal on the onset, everyone will be fair game for at least some icing.