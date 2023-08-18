ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, August 18, 2023.
- Teen charged with murder, four associates arrested on multiple charges
- National Guard to distribute necessities and manage sites of asylum seekers in Monroe County
- Controversy over Rochester Police Department restructuring plan
- Wegmans issues alert about credit card double charges
- Mythology Restaurant in Corn Hill Landing to close September 2
- Rising Spotted Lanternfly cases in New York City raise concerns for Finger Lakes vineyards
Weather forecast: More like early October than August today
Friday we’ll be MUCH cooler behind the front as highs struggle into the upper 60s. Overcast skies mixed with lingering drizzle and the occasional more put together shower will linger most of the day before some slow clearing begins Friday night and into Saturday.