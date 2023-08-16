ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

Rain comes to a slow end this morning as an arcing band of rain slides out along with it’s parent low pressure system. It’s likely we’ll be left with some pooling and ponding on roadways and in poor drainage areas as many hit the road this morning, so plan for some slow travel in areas. Particularly in Central Monroe where some the heaviest rain fell overnight. Clouds clear into the afternoon hours and we see highs creep back near 80 but many will fall just short of that mark.