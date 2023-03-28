ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

We’ll take Tuesday to relax as skies turn partly cloudy into the afternoon with highs around 40 degrees. Our next period of action returns Wednesday, a day that will likely feature quite the range in conditions. Partial sunshine early in the afternoon will try to warm us up to around 50 degrees. A fast moving cold front to our west will zip by into the early evening, set to usher in much colder air. That large temperature gradient will help spark a narrow but intense line of precipitation with the cold front. Rain will rapidly turn to snow as winds pick up. This has the feel of Snow Squall Warning territory, something that would need to be monitored if the passage occurs around the afternoon commute.