ROCHESTER, N.Y. — September 8, 2023.
- Teen charged with murder in February Alphonse St. shooting of 15-year-old
- Parkway house hit by gunfire, RPD investigates
- RPD introduces section of officers in efforts to combat rise in gun violence
- Narcan boxes installed in Monroe County parks
- Canandaigua brewery trying to ‘Save the Music’ for customers
Weather forecast: Fall like weather makes a grand return
Today is trending drier (but not completely dry) with rain chances dropping toward 30%. The bigger headline will be the lack of heat with temperatures not getting out of the 70s to end our workweek.