Monday will be quiet like much of the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing out of the 50s fairly quickly and topping out into the mid and upper 70s, especially away from the lakeshore. Ideal weather for those who are off for Juneteenth, and attending any of the celebrations for the holiday on Monday. Tuesday, you can copy and paste the forecast and tack on a few degrees as most climb near 80. Some showers are possible near the southern tier Tuesday afternoon but overall shouldn’t make it into our area, or anywhere near Rochester.