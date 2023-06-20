ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Our Monday was lovely with sunshine and temperatures into the 70s and 80s. That’s the general vibe I see for most of the workweek ahead. Temperatures will drop to either side of 60 degrees tonight under partly cloudy skies. Expect another day of partial sunshine with high temperatures nudging toward 80 for Tuesday, lower 80s into Wednesday. All the while, rain chances will run no higher than 10-20%.