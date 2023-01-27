ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for January 27, 2023.

Friday morning, before 7am a burst of snow showers will move through adding a fresh coating to the ground and everyone’s cars just in time for the morning commute. Any untreated road can get in on the fresh coating as well so be mindful travel will be slow in spots. Snow showers continue on and off through the morning before petering out into the afternoon. Accumulations will be less than an inch generally across the region. Clouds will be around most of the day, but be mindful with any breaks of sun the fresh snow will be very reflective so grab the sunglasses.