ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, August 9, 2023.
- NYSP identifies suspect shot by trooper in Gates
- ‘They were very scared’: County leaders explain support for asylum seekers in Rochester
- Monroe County issues notice to Motel 6 in Gates for ‘sanitary violations’
- Community, city leaders call for action against violent crime
- Someone in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, third largest prize in US history
Weather forecast: Sunshine returns with clear skies today
Clearing skies this morning will make way for a gorgeous day across the region.
Temperatures climb into the lower 80s. Our next action arrives Thursday, likely a 1-2 punch of rain chances. A morning batch doesn’t look like much, but will prove important as to how the afternoon batch will play out. If we can clear that morning stuff out and get the sun to shine, the afternoon round will feature some thunder and lightning. Either way, it’s not going to be an entirely dry day. The threat for severe weather Thursday appears very low. Back to partly cloudy skies Friday.