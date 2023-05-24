ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Temperatures tonight will have a tough time dropping below 60 degrees as southerly flow keeps our temperatures mild. Those temperatures won’t warm much before a cold front flips the switch. Scattered showers will develop from late morning into early afternoon before skies again clear out as northerly flow funnels cooler, Canadian air back into the region. Temperatures Wednesday night into Thursday morning will teeter on frost territory.