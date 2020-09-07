Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, September 7

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Sunday was the fifth night of protests after the news broke last week of the killing of Daniel Prude in police custody.

Reverend Myra Brown of Spiritus Christi Church led a coalition of elders to serve as a buffer between protesters and police during demonstrations, after calls by activists that Rochester police have used excessive force with pepper bullets, and tear gas. Roughly 50 of those elders answered the call.

The stood behind the barricades at the Public Safety Building as they awaited the protesters to arrive from Jefferson Avenue — praying and singing songs. Some elders prayed non stop throughout the event as local Black Lives Matter leaders spoke for hours wanting justice for Prude and transparency from elected officials.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary held a press conference Sunday afternoon from City Hall.

It was the mayor’s first public appearance since Thursday, and followed continued protests in Rochester after the news first broke Wednesday of the death of Daniel Prude. Portions of these protests have escalated.

A Rochester man was arrested after the investigation into the fatal shooting of another Rochester man on Sunday afternoon.

21-year-old Michael Willis was arrested and charged with second degree murder. According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to Fulton Avenue for the report of a person shot at 12:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found 19-year-old , Darius Dillard who sustained several injuries, including at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene. While securing the crime scene, the officers secured several people.

A staff member from Fairport High School has tested positive for coronavirus. The district said the person was in the building for staff training this week.

The person is asymptomatic, had minimal contact with other staff and the Monroe County Department of Health has been notified.

Rain showers are spreading across the region from west to east along a warm front this morning. Those showers will continue off and on through late morning as wind gusts ramp up, gusting 20-30 mph at times. It will not be a great Labor Day for outdoor activities as off and on showers are expected through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be allowed to ramp up into the upper 70s to near 80° which will help fuel a few thunderstorms later in the day. An isolated strong wind gust across the Finger Lakes cannot be ruled out.

Some leftover showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight into early Tuesday. The frontal boundary does not have anywhere to go Tuesday so it will set up shop likely just to the north of Rochester. This should allow Tuesday afternoon highs to get into the lower 80s for most, but if the front drops a bit further south, some could stay in the lower 70s especially north of the thruway.

This frontal boundary is likely to surge northward into Canada Wednesday and that should mean highs climb into the middle and upper 80s for a well above average day with ample sunshine.

This will all come crashing down Thursday with a cold front that will bring rain showers to the region. The forecast remains fuzzy beyond Thursday as models disagree on how a jet stream will or will not bring rain to Western New York. For now we will lean toward a drier and cooler forecast into next weekend.