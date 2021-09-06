Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, September 6

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday September 6, 2021.

A Rochester man was sent to the hospital late Sunday night after he was found bleeding from the head on the city’s northeast side.

Police say officers responded to the area of Central Park and Third Street around 11:30 p.m.

Upon arrival officers located a man in his 30s with a head injury.

Officials say the cause if the injury is still investigation, but police concluded that he was not shot.

The man is currently being treated at an area hospital for what police say are non-life threatening injuries.

After three hours of deliberation Sunday, the Rochester City School District Board of Education adjourned with the decision to delay the start of school to Thursday, Sept. 9.

In a press release, the district says, “students in grades Pre-K through 12 will return to school in person, five-days-a-week, as planned. We are still working on this transportation crisis and will provide an update as soon as more information is available.”

The emergency board meeting comes as the district battles a severe bus driver shortage, with just days until the start of a new school year. Over 70 drivers are needed and thousands of students are affected.

Labor Day has arrived and millions of Americans are set to lose unemployment benefits.

On September 5th, several federally funded programs that had expanded those benefits during the pandemic expired in New York.

One program ending is the $300 weekly unemployment bonus that went to millions of people. During the pandemic, this additional money helped support many families with a little extra money each week.

“They’ve managed to prevent very large numbers of Americans at the lower end of the income distribution from becoming absolutely destitute, they’re now able to pay rent, they’re now able to provide some modicum of support not only for themselves, but also their family members,” said Amit Batabyal, a Arthur J. Gosnell Professor of Economics at the Rochester Institute of Technology.

Batabyal said with these programs ending, he expects there to be a few impacts on the economy. For one, some people may return to work.

The New York State Department of Labor announced it will be offering residents multiple free resources to help them transition back into the workforce.

Some of the resources focus on assisting New Yorkers with career exploration like JobZone, resume assistance, interview insight, and much more. Job seekers in every region of the state can learn about virtual career fairs, workshops, and classes by visiting DOL’s Career Calendar.

The Department will be partnering with other state agencies such as the Department of Transportation to host virtual recruitment events to highlight and recruit for positions within the New York State government.

New Yorkers who are out of work and looking to upskill or explore other career paths can also increase and expand their skills through the State’s online learning platform, and by utilizing the State University of New York’s ‘SUNY FOR ALL’ free Online Training Center.

In addition, DOL has strengthened their Shared Work Program, which enables employers to avoid layoffs by allowing workers to receive partial Unemployment Insurance benefits while working reduced hours. The required paperwork for the program has been reduced and they have improved the plan approval and certification processes.

The American Medical Association is calling for the “immediate end” to the use of the drug ivermectin to treat COVID-19, and it’s asking doctors to stop prescribing it for that purpose.

The buzz around it surged again Wednesday after comedian and podcast giant Joe Rogan claimed he was using it to treat his own infection.

Ivermectin is used to treat parasites in animals, and sometimes humans, but it’s not an anti-viral and, more importantly, it’s not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for COVID-19 treatment. It can be taken topically or orally if prescribed by a doctor for its intended use, otherwise, potential side effects can be severe, including neurologic disorders, seizures, coma and even death.

Just about every major holiday has one thing in common: Chain restaurants offering freebies and deals to get you into the drive-through or at the counter at some point during the holiday period.

Labor Day is one of the biggest, and we’ve put together a handy run-down of what to get and where to find it. Click here to see the list.

As this next system scoots by, isolated to scattered showers will redevelop by Monday morning. We’re talking few and far between type stuff here with rain chances running sub-50%.

A few isolated thunderstorms will be around into the afternoon, interspersed with otherwise partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 70s.

It’s back to work and school for many of you Tuesday, which is likely a day that will shine with sunshine and highs spiking to around 80 degrees.

Yet another system in this active parade will work in Tuesday night, allowing another round of rain and rumbles to develop and linger into Wednesday morning.

Once that one clears, the end of the week and into next weekend seems to have a calmer lean to it with continues highs in the 70s.

As we march deeper into September, we’ll really start noticing Fall color picking up. Parts of the Southern Tier are already turning and it won’t be long before the rest of us catch up!