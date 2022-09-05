ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, September 5, 2022.

A male in his 20s is dead after being shot and killed inside a corner store near Joesph Avenue just after midnight on Labor Day.

Authorities say officers were led to the 600 block of Joseph Avenue at around 12:20 a.m. for the report of a male shot. Once at the location, they found the victim inside an unnamed corner store.

Officials say the man was shot in the upper body and pronounced dead on the scene.

The Major Crimes Unit is currently working to determine what led up to this shooting. Anyone with further details is asked to call 911.

Labor day weekend was marred by violence. On Saturday, 27-year-old Raymond Walls was found lying on the pavement of Lyell Avenue after being fatally shot.

By the end of this week, students around Monroe County and all neighboring counties will be back in school to kick off a new year. Some families are using the Labor Day weekend to finish school shopping and help kids prepare for classes.

No matter what grade their children were heading into, parents said it never gets easier preparing for the start of a new school year. Every store we went to had constant foot traffic coming in and out.

Charities also went out of their way to make sure students had what they needed.

Outside the Square Market Strip Mall in Henrietta, families felt the start of the school year snuck up on them, even as some tried to buy all their essentials earlier in the summer.

“We got some folders like the basic use of things that we need,” Jen Lagana said, as she was shopping for her two kids. “Pens and papers throughout the summer when it was on sale.”

“It’s been very quick over the summer here and I can’t believe the school year is upon us,” Brian Tomcik, father of a McQuaid sophomore, said. “So, we’ve been busy at the stores shopping for all sorts of clothing and shoes. He’s been very unhappy about starting up the school year again, I think he really enjoys summer.”

Throughout this process, every parent we spoke to felt this time around the opening of a new year felt easier with fewer chances of COVID-19 pushing classes online and making students quarantine.

“We’re not really worried about if we have to mask or if they’re sick or what all the rules are,” Leigh Peters, whose kids attend the Rush Henrietta School District, explained. “So that part has been nice.”

In Rochester, students of RCSD volunteered with the non-profit Save Rochester to complete 20 hours of community service in their final week of summer. In return, they would receive a new pair of sneakers for the school year.

“Renewed confidence, pride, a feeling that they’ve earned something they can be proud of,” Save Rochester founder Mike Johnson said. “I know it’s something they can really resonate with their peers when they explain to their peers what the program is about.”

“We’re not really doing it for the rewards that we’re getting, we’re just doing it to help out and give back,” 14-year-old Prandon Forbes said. “Because I remember a time when I didn’t have food and I don’t like seeing people down. Both of us came from the same circumstances of poverty and we hate to see it.”

If you are still unsure about anything your child may need to start off the school year right, you can contact their teacher or see if the school district has a checklist on their website.

A man was hospitalized after an overnight stabbing on Loomis Street.

According to officials, the male was stabbed while sleeping in a tent just after midnight Monday. Upon their arrival, officers located a 38-year-old male with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Strong Memorial Hospital.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.

Police noted that the incident occurred nearly at the same time as the city’s 55th homicide of the year, which took place a few blocks away on Joseph Avenue. They did, however, clarify the two incidents are not related in any way.

A city resident was shot and killed on Lyell Avenue in Rochester early Saturday evening in the 54th homicide the city has seen this year.

At around 8:30 p.m., Rochester police officers arrived at the 400 block of Lyell Avenue after a ShotSpotter activation. There, they found 27-year-old Raymond Walls lying in the street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, officials said.

Walls was taken via ambulance to the University of Rochester Medical Center and was ultimately pronounced dead.

Officials said no suspects are in custody.

The Seven Seals Award is given out by the Employer Support of Guard and Reserve at the Department of Defense. It’s to honor centers that continue to show continuous support for employees serving military duties. The Ridge Road Fire District was recently given this recognition.

“Well, we have no problem with them going and serving of course — it’s a benefit to the country and it’s a benefit to us,” said Eric Stoerger, a commissioner with the district.

He says when firefighters come back from their guard or reserve roles, it’s that much more experience added to the team. “As far as making the manpower work here, it is a bit of a challenge but we work it out,” he said.

Battalion Chief Greg Rogers was in the Coast Guard Reserve for 17 years. In 2010, he was called away to duty. The district was not totally prepared to lose him.

“And we worked through a little bit of a learning phase at the time,” Rogers said.

Flash forward to 2022, and Rogers says they’ve come a long way. “Our senior leadership really has a good grasp on the ESGR and what we need to do for our employees to make sure they’re taken care of when they leave,” he said.

Currently, the district has three members actively drilling, along with 12 veterans who served active duty and reserve. Rogers says fire station or military, it takes a special type of person.

“Fire department jobs attract some of the same people that the military attracts — people who want to serve their community, that want to serve their country,” said Rogers.

Labor Day brings with it a soggy start for those out and about early in the day. Rain will slowly subside through the morning and into the afternoon as our low pressure slides east along a cold front to our south.

Despite rain chances lowering as the day goes on, be mindful locally heavy pockets of rain are still possible, and will lead to occasional issues with pooling and ponding on area roadways which will slow you down.