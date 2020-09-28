Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, September 28

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headline in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

Ahead of the first debate-stage matchup between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, each campaign is promising a stark contrast in policy, personality and preparation.

Trump has decided to skip any formal preparation. And while Biden’s team believes the significance of the debate may be exaggerated, the Democratic nominee has been aggressively preparing to take on the president.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren held a press conference at Rochester City Hall late Saturday morning.

Warren announced she is appointing Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan to serve as the new interim Rochester Police Chief. Sullivan’s term will begin October 14.

On Sunday, protesters gathered outside of Strong Memorial Hospital to demand justice for Daniel Prude.

“We know all of these systems worked together and failed Daniel Prude. We need to hold them all accountable,” an organizer at the protest said.

Rochester police are investigating after two teens were stabbed on Chili Avenue Sunday evening.

According to police, officers responded to the 600-block of Chili Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. for reports of an assault. When they arrived they found two teenagers, both males, with stab wounds to their torso.

The Rochester Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Zabriah Hyland is 5 feet and 3 inches, 194 pounds. She was last seen on Thursday at Hillside Children’s Center wearing a brown sweater, gray pants and has black and pink braids in her hair.

A member of the Penfield boys’ varsity basketball team has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Monroe County Department of Public Health said the student attended school on September 18.

According to MCDPH, the student was not infectious while at the school and there was no risk of exposure in the building.

Josh Allen might get the credit for saving the Buffalo Bills from a monumental second-half meltdown. The third-year starter was more upset that he helped put the team in that position to begin with.

Two second-half turnovers led to the Los Angeles Rams rallying from a 25-point deficit, but Allen bailed the Bills out by completing a 3-yard pass to tight end Tyler Kroft with 15 seconds remaining to secure a 35-32 win on Sunday.

The warmth we enjoyed over the weekend will linger today as we start the work week. Temperatures will make their way into the lower 80s. Clouds will mix with a few breaks of sunshine. A shower or two is possible later into the afternoon.

Expect yet another warm night tonight with clouds increasing ahead of a cold front that arrives Tuesday.

The slow moving nature of the front will mean clouds, and some showers during the day Tuesday. Temperatures will still flirt with 70 degrees for highs. Much of the afternoon will be in the 60s.

Cold air will take its time pouring over the region Tuesday and temperatures will be on a slow, but constant decline into Wednesday and Thursday. A large upper-level trough in the jet will park over the Great Lakes and Northeast to keep cold temperatures, some 5-15° below normal from Thursday through Sunday. This opens the door for lake-effect clouds and rain sputtering off and on through this time period. It will not be the prettiest stretch Rochester has ever seen, but the leaves should really start to pop through this period. Also make sure your leaf blower is tuned up.