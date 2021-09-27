Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, September 27

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, September 27, 2021.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday that a student-made video containing images of a weapon and racist messages circulated Pittsford Sutherland High School.

The video — which is believed to had been filmed months ago — was investigated for a potential threat. According to officials, the “disturbing” video involves a weapon that was determined to be an air-soft gun.

MCSO have interviewed the student’s family and plan on screening additional students who may be involved. Police believe there is no credible threat to the community’s safety at this time.

Deputies will be stationed at the school’s premise for a duration of time with the goal of providing a sense of security for staff and students at Sutherland High School.

“The video is unacceptable in our community,” officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in a Sunday statement.

In an email titled “Recent Racist Incidents,” Superintendent Michael Pero outlined the video and asked PCSD parents to hold their children accountable, emphasizing there is no room for racism at the school.

Unvaccinated healthcare staff in New York will be forced to resign tomorrow as the state’s mandate, put into place by Governor Kathy Hochul, goes into effect. Vaccine clinics in Rochester drew an increased number of medical professionals Sunday who are looking to keep hold of their jobs.

The community center located on Backus Street has not only been a key location for getting more people their shots in a quick manner, it has also proved to be a convenient spot for last-minute vaccinations.

Organized by the Monroe County Department of Health and operated through URMC Doctors, clinic staff noticed more turnouts of healthcare workers who came to get their first dose this weekend.

“We have the Johnson & Johnson shot here as well as the Pfizer, but the Johnson & Johnson is one and done, so they’re really convenient for people,” Clinic Lead Dr. Stepen Cook said. “But even if they get the Pfizer, they can show their employer they started the series and are going to finish it. We’ve definitely seen more. They make up around a third or half of what we do at these events.”

Not all patients who received their first vaccine were confident of its benefits, but all echoed the same reason for being there — getting the vaccine in order to stay employed at work.

“I’ve also been applying for other jobs and it seems as though they’re asking, directly on the application, have you got the COVID-19 vaccine or are you going to get it?” local professional nutritionist Moe Griffin said. “So either way I’m going to need it, so I might as well just get it now.”

When asked what took some until now to get their shot, those who showed up at pop-up clinics said they are concerned about side effects and how quickly the vaccine was created.

Others wanted to wait to see how relatives or friends felt after receiving their dose.

“People that are way older than me got it because I’m only 24. So it’s people who are 30 and up and they said ‘my kids got it and they’re 12,’” Griffin said. “This person got it and my grandma got it, so if little babies are getting it, I can’t be any different.”

Health care workers across the state have one more day to get their COVID-19 shot, or they’re out of a job.

On Saturday, Governor Kathy Hochul said the deadline could leave New York in a state of emergency, as health care systems are already facing staffing shortages.

Of those who aren’t vaccinated is Krista Michael, a registered nurse with Unity Hospital for over 30 years.

“I’m very disheartened that the governor just feels that we are dispensable,” Michael said.

Michael says she loves her job. But isn’t ready to throw in the towel for not getting the vaccine.

“I don’t want to be rushed into taking something,” Michael said. “My initial hope was give it a couple years, I’d like to see how people who have taken it are doing physically in the next year, couple years.”

She says maybe someday, but it’s nobody’s business when or why.

“As far as a mandate I just don’t think it’s the government’s place to force me to take something otherwise my career is jeopardized.”

Michael says she had already overcome COVID-19. “Being that I already have natural immunity as a survivor I would like to have more time, to choose, I would like the privilege to choose, period.”

The Rochester Fire Department was called to a fire at the Susan B. Anthony House overnight Sunday. Upon arrival, firefighters say the porch of the Susan B. Anthony House was on fire.

Firefighters entered the building and worked to evacuate smoke from the building and protected artifacts from being damaged.

“The Rochester Fire Department has long understood the significance that this property holds both to our local community as well as the nation,” Battalion Chief Joseph Luna said. “A great job was done by the firefighters’ tonight in limiting the effects of the fire on both the museum and its displays.”

Anthony Museum President Deborah Hughes said security footage showed a person on the porch when the fire broke out.

No civilian or firefighter were injured in the fire. The Rochester Fire Investigation Unit has listed the cause of the fire as suspicious. The investigation remains ongoing.

Tours of the home are closed today but the visitor center and gift shop remain open.

Josh Allen quieted his early season critics and own self-doubts by throwing four touchdown passes and scoring another rushing in the Buffalo Bills’ 43-21 rout of the Washington Football Team.

The outing was also a tribute to offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who was dealing with the death of his grandmother this week.

Allen finished 32 of 43 for 358 yards against Washington and also surpassed the 100-touchdown plateau in his 47th start.

If Washington coach Ron Rivera referred to the game against Buffalo as a measuring stick, Washington is well behind the chains in dropping to 1-2.

Taylor Heinicke struggled in his first career road start by going 14 of 24 for 212 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

As we head into the final days of September this week, we’ll start the week off with a few overnight showers that most of us will barely notice as we sleep through the night. The rain may leave behind a few wet roads by Monday morning while the majority of the morning and afternoon is spent on a drier note.

As temperatures warm throughout the atmosphere lake effect rain shower chances go down with only a few scattered showers possible throughout the evening on Monday as a weak front pushes through. Most of these will be hit or miss, and mostly light in nature.

Highs will be slightly milder in the low to mid 70s during the day. Besides an early shower possible on Tuesday high pressure looks to slide in providing a mostly dry pattern through the middle of the week.

Temperatures won’t budge too much during the day Tuesday through Friday with low to mid 60s for highs and chilly overnights in the 40s and 50s. Rain chances remain low with sunshine, some lake clouds and chilly overnights in the 40s. Besides isolated lake shower chances it’s a fairly uneventful week ahead.

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING: An upper level low diving south over Maine later in the week may provide more cloud cover and isolated rain chances, while any shift in this track will support the drier feel we’re currently advertising. Primary rain chances will be east of Lake Ontario with cooler temperatures. Even more model disagreement continues into next weekend with a second disturbance. This would bump up our rain chances slightly especially on Sunday and Monday of next week, but we’ll have to wait and see to iron out those details.